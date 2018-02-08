The UK is braced for more wintry conditions with snow and ice warnings issued for many parts of the country.

Heavy snow showers are expected to follow on from a spell of rain, sleet and hill snow late on Thursday, forecasters said.

The Met Office has issued yellow “be prepared” warnings of snow and ice for most of Scotland, northern England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Press Association reported.

They are in force from 10pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

Forecasters said that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible, they added.