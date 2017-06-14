UK Population Prepared To Pay Into Billion Pound Fund To Fight Toxic Air, Research Shows

The UK population is so worried about the effects of toxic air that most people would be prepared to pay into a fund to fight it, new research has revealed.

A joint study commissioned by charity Global Action Plan and the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change saw 2,000 people asked for their views on how pollution impacts their health.

Of those surveyed, 82% said they were worried about its effects and 65% said they would be willing to pay directly into a ring-fenced fund to tackle the problem, paying an average of £2.59 a month - equating to £1 billion per year.

“That the public is willing to fund a billion pounds of air pollution measures shows how strongly people want air pollution to be tackled,” said Chris Large, a partner at Global Action Plan.

“People being prepared to personally put their hands in their pockets, shows how important they believe it is that this dreadful health issue is tackled quickly.”

The charity is joining forces with a 50-strong coalition of local government and healthcare professionals to hold the first ever National Clean Air Day on Thursday.