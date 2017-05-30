After a bank holiday weekend of blistering heat and torrential downpours, you can look forward to a calmer time this week, at least weather-wise.

The UK won’t be reaching the heady highs [and squelchy damp lows] of the last few days, but it will be fairly dry, feeling much fresher and less uncomfortably humid.

A band of rain moving through Ireland and West Scotland will bring showers to the north on Tuesday afternoon, but the south should stay dry.