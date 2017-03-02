Don’t get too used to that sunshine that had us all optimistically reaching for our sunglasses – it will be long gone by tomorrow.
As tantalising as these first glimpses of Spring have been, we are unfortunately destined to spend the rest of the week in the rain and cold.
The weather will be unsettled, wet, windy and blustery so put the shades back in their case and get used to carrying a dripping umbrella again.
From Friday a band of rain will move from the south west to the north, with snow expected over higher ground in Scotland.
A low pressure system over the bottom half of the UK will mean some slightly warmer temperatures, with a possibility of staying in double figures in the south and highs of 8 or 9C in the Midlands, dropping to 6 or 7C for the north.
By Saturday a heavy band of slow moving rain will sweep the country, with a risk of overnight frost.
The rains and bluster follow in the wake of Storm Ewan, which saw the Met Office issue a number of severe weather warnings as gusts of 70mph battered some exposed areas.
Ewan made its entrance just after Storm Doris, which saw one woman killed after being hit by debris.