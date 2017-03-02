All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/03/2017 15:34 GMT | Updated 03/03/2017 12:03 GMT

    UK Weather: Met Office Forecast Rain And Snow For The Weekend

    No more sunglasses. Sad face.

    Don’t get too used to that sunshine that had us all optimistically reaching for our sunglasses – it will be long gone by tomorrow.

    As tantalising as these first glimpses of Spring have been, we are unfortunately destined to spend the rest of the week in the rain and cold.

    The weather will be unsettled, wet, windy and blustery so put the shades back in their case and get used to carrying a dripping umbrella again.

    S_bastien St-Martin / EyeEm via Getty Images
    It's time to resume melancholy walks in the rain 

    From Friday a band of rain will move from the south west to the north, with snow expected over higher ground in Scotland.

    A low pressure system over the bottom half of the UK will mean some slightly warmer temperatures, with a possibility of staying in double figures in the south and highs of 8 or 9C in the Midlands, dropping to 6 or 7C for the north.

    By Saturday a heavy band of slow moving rain will sweep the country, with a risk of overnight frost.

    The rains and bluster follow in the wake of Storm Ewan, which saw the Met Office issue a number of severe weather warnings as gusts of 70mph battered some exposed areas.

    Ewan made its entrance just after Storm Doris, which saw one woman killed after being hit by debris.

    MORE:newsWeatherscotlandMet OfficeMeteorologystorms

    Conversations