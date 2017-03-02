Don’t get too used to that sunshine that had us all optimistically reaching for our sunglasses – it will be long gone by tomorrow.

As tantalising as these first glimpses of Spring have been, we are unfortunately destined to spend the rest of the week in the rain and cold.

The weather will be unsettled, wet, windy and blustery so put the shades back in their case and get used to carrying a dripping umbrella again.