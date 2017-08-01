If you were sensing a certain haphazardness to the weather of late, you’d be right – for the skies are indeed very unsettled.
So much so that we’re experiencing the same kind of rainfall we’d usually expect for September – a whole month early.
Tuesday will see showers over Wales, the Midlands and further northwards, though the south east will stay warm and could see highs of 23/24C.
But come Wednesday another weather front moving across the country from west to east will bring with it heavy rainfall over the south of England and Wales. The coast and southern-facing hills will receive the most of the 15-25mm of rain that’s due.
It’ll be back to sunshine and showers for Thursday, though the rain will be lessening for Friday. Improvements will continue into Saturday, though there will still be some drizzle and temperatures will drop to the lower 20s, with cool nights in between the warmer days.
There’ll be another spell of rain for Sunday through to Monday for south east and central parts, with drier breaks by midweek.
As Met Office forecaster Emma Sharples sums up: “It feels more like September weather right now, you’d be forgiven for thinking we have shot forward a month.”