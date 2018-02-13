After a rainy and windy start on Tuesday, today’s severe weather warning will gradually peter out, leaving relatively calm conditions from lunchtime onwards.
If you’re in Scotland however, a yellow snow warning will remain in place until 3pm.
A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow at lower levels as it moves east, with police issuing warnings to motorists to drive with caution. Rain and snow is expected to affect much of southern, western and central Scotland, including the M74, with gales also forecast.
Temperatures overnight are likely to fall below freezing, bringing a risk of ice on untreated surfaces and gales are expected on the western coast.
Restrictions are also likely on bridges and disruptions to ferry routes are also likely. Between 5cm and 15cm of snow is expected to fall on higher ground over 300 metres.
Police say some sections of the M74 and higher routes heading north out of the Central Belt are at risk of snow accumulations.
Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle of Police Scotland said: “Drivers should take extra care while travelling on Tuesday.
“Conditions on the roads are likely to be hazardous in some areas, with snow on higher grounds and heavy rain causing surface water and spray elsewhere.”
For those of you who are romantically inclined, it should please you to know there are no severe weather warnings in place for Valentine’s Day.
Earlier on Tuesday forecasters had warned of up to 20mm of rain within three hours for large swathes of the country, with flooding predicted on the roads. Gales of up to 70mph had also been predicted along high ground and some coasts.