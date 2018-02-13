After a rainy and windy start on Tuesday, today’s severe weather warning will gradually peter out, leaving relatively calm conditions from lunchtime onwards.

If you’re in Scotland however, a yellow snow warning will remain in place until 3pm.

A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow at lower levels as it moves east, with police issuing warnings to motorists to drive with caution. Rain and snow is expected to affect much of southern, western and central Scotland, including the M74, with gales also forecast.