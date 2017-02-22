Ukip donor Arron Banks has said he stands by his comment that he is “sick to death” of hearing about the Hillsborough disaster.

Banks complained to BBC Radio 5 Live this morning he was subject to a “Labour smear campaign”.

He was condemned last week for downplaying in a tweet the impact of the 1989 tragedy in which 96 football fans died.

Banks made the initial comment after Ukip leader Paul Nuttall admitted claims on his website that he lost “close personal friends” at Hillsborough was not true.