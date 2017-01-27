Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has been condemned for saying he’d “probably be ok” with waterboarding people, after Donald Trump triggered a row by saying the same.

Theresa May attempted to distance herself from Trump’s suggestion torture works ahead of her first meeting with the president at the White House today.

But Nuttall told Sky News he would support it “through gritted teeth” if it saved lives.

He was speaking ahead of the Stoke by-election - in which he is his party’s candidate.

“Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire,” he said, using the same phrase as Trump.

“And I think that these people are incarcerated because they’re bad people. Ok.

“And they want to do us harm and, if waterboarding ensures that it saves a number of lives in this country or America because someone admits to something that is going to happen in terms of a terrorist attack.

“Well, do you know, through gritted teeth, I’d probably be ok with it.”