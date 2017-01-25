The Umbrella Drone Is The Absurd £1200 Gadget You've Always Wanted, Maybe

All Brits know that sheltering from the rain isn’t just a temporary inconvenience, it is a daily struggle.

And when you’re trying to carry your soy-double-shot-latte and reply to all your important emails on the move, having to carry an umbrella is just a step too far.

Short of hiring a personal butler, we’ve just had to suck it up and cope so far with this living nightmare, but not for any longer.

Because a technology hero, has come to solve the greatest of our first world problems with an ‘umbrella drone’.