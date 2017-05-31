Undercover Activists Probing 'Human Rights Abuses' In Ivanka Trump Shoe Factories Disappear

Two undercover activists investigating alleged human rights abuses at a Chinese factory that makes Ivanka Trump shoes have disappeared and a third has been detained by police. The men were investigating a factory in southern Guangdong province on behalf of New York-based rights group China Labor Watch, according to executive director Li Qiang, who lost touch with them over the weekend. They were to publish a report next month alleging low pay, excessive overtime and possible misuse of student labour for the group, which has been exposing poor working conditions at suppliers to some of the world’s best-known companies for nearly two decades.

GREG BAKER via Getty Images A production line at the Huajian shoe factory, where around 100,000 pairs of Ivanka Trump-branded shoes have been made

Li said his work has never before attracted this level of scrutiny from China’s state security apparatus, prompting fears about the company’s ties to the US president’s family. The arrest and disappearances come amid a crackdown on perceived threats to the stability of China’s ruling Communist Party, particularly from sources with foreign ties such as China Labor Watch. Faced with rising labour unrest and a slowing economy, Beijing has taken a stern approach to activism in southern China’s manufacturing belt and to human rights advocates generally, sparking a wave of critical reports about disappearances, public confessions, forced repatriation and torture in custody. “Ivanka’s brand should immediately cease its work with this supplier, and the Trump administration should reverse its current course and confront China on its human rights abuses,” Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee, said.

GREG BAKER via Getty Images Workers on a production line at the shoe factory in south China's Guangdong province

Ivanka Trump must decide, she added, “whether she can ignore the Chinese government’s apparent attempt to silence an investigation into those worker abuses.” Ivanka Trump’s lifestyle brand imports most of its merchandise from China, where she and her father both have extensive trademark portfolios. “The eagerness of members of the family to do business in China while airbrushing very troubling human rights and labour rights records of the country is troubling,” said Nicholas Bequelin, East Asia director for Amnesty International. Amnesty International called for the release of Hua Haifeng on Wednesday, as well as his two colleagues, who are feared to have been detained. White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks referred questions to Ivanka Trump’s brand. The Ivanka Trump brand declined to comment. Abigail Klem, who took over day-to-day management when the first daughter became a White House presidential adviser, has said the brand requires licensees and their manufacturers to “comply with all applicable laws and to maintain acceptable working conditions.”

Drew Angerer via Getty Images Ivanka Trump shoes for sale in New York

China tightened control over foreign NGOs starting this year by requiring them to register with state security. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing on Wednesday that she was not aware of the arrest and disappearances. She said China welcomed international NGOs to carry out research, but added, “we also hope that NGOs can also observe Chinese laws and regulations and don’t engage in any illegal actions or behaviour.” Hua Haifeng was accused of illegal surveillance, according to his wife, Deng Guilian, who said the police called her on Tuesday afternoon. Deng said the caller told her she didn’t need to know the details, only that she would not be able to see, speak with or receive money from her husband, the family’s breadwinner. Li said China Labor Watch asked police about the Deng and the two other investigators, Li Zhao and Su Heng, on Monday but received no reply. Li added that a friend had tried to file a missing person report on Li Zhao in Jiangxi province, but was told he had to do so in the man’s hometown.

