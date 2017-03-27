Women Share The First Time They Were Shamed For Clothes After United Airlines Leggings Controversy

On Sunday United Airlines was accused of “sexism” after reportedly stopping three girls from boarding a plane because they were wearing leggings.

The passengers, one who whom is thought to be around 10 years old, were travelling as “pass riders”- meaning they received discounted tickets due to being the friends or family members of a United Airlines employee.

The company insisted pass riders are required to wear smart dress, but as actress Patricia Arquette pointed out: “Leggings are business attire for 10 year olds. Their business is being children.”

Many on Twitter accused the airline of “sexualising” the girls by placing this emphasis on their clothing, which led to journalist Dana Schwartz asking other women about their first experiences of clothes-shaming.

She was soon inundated with responses and the anecdotes are pretty eye-opening.