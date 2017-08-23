As a maths teacher and long-time student, University Challenge star Bobby Seagull has a lot of experience receiving exam results.

Now, everyone’s favourite quiz show captain has shared his top tips for nervous teens set to find out their GCSE results on August 24.

Thousands of 15 and 16 year olds will find out their grades on results day tomorrow, which also marks the introduction of the government’s controversial new 9 -1 grading system.

But Seagull, who became a social media icon after battling fellow brainiac Eric Monkman on University Challenge, said it’s important that students do not compare themselves to their friends and classmates when it comes to their grades.

“Use social media responsibly on results day,” he told HuffPost UK.

“People will be posting things about great success. Don’t try to compare yourself to other people because, if we always try to compare ourselves to others, we’ll always feel disheartened.

“There will always be someone that’s outperformed you,” the 33-year-old continued.

“So I would just look at yourself and compare yourself to where you want to be.”