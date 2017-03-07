A university feminism society has been accused of discrimination after it charged men more for cakes at a bake sale to highlight the gender pay gap. An official complaint was made about the group at the University of Essex after they asked women and non-binary people for 82p per baked good, while charging male students £1. But president of the University of Essex Feminist Society, Vanja Pederson, has dismissed the claims as “ironic”. “We found it a bit funny that people were getting so upset, because we were trying to make the point that it [the gender pay gap] is unfair,” she said.

According to the government, on average women earn 18% less than their male colleagues. “We were hoping to get students involved in the discussion because it is a very important discourse,” women’s officer Sarah Wagner added. While the society say that the reaction to the pricing was mostly positive, they received criticism on Facebook, with one person asking: “Is this a joke?” Social media user Orion Rhodes accused the society of hypocrisy, suggesting that it is men who are actually discriminated against by society. He wrote: “Millions of men were FORCED to die for our country for simply being male (also in many countries men are still forced into the military) while women got to stay at home, but women get cheaper cakes because they’re treated ‘unfairly’?” Another student added: “What about people of non-binary genders? Really inconsiderate.”

But many have come to the defence of the group. A woman named Francesca Jones wrote on Facebook: “Can’t believe it hit the news for basically achieving its aim and highlighting the discrimination in working environments.” Katherine Cresswell added: “It’s good that it has hit the news to help highlight the issue. Perhaps if more places did this more would be done to eradicate the pay gap.”

