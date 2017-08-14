All Sections
    • NEWS
    14/08/2017 11:45 BST | Updated 14/08/2017 12:03 BST

    Usain Bolt Retires From Athletics At The London Stadium And Everyone's In Mourning

    They're not over it.

    Usain Bolt has hung up his running boots for good after bidding an emotional goodbye to athletics at the London Stadium.

    The Jamaican did a lap of honour after the final event had taken place on Sunday evening, soaking up all the applause coming from the crowd who’d stayed behind to wave him goodbye.

    This weekend’s World Athletics Championship races didn’t exactly go to plan for Bolt. He had to be helped over the finishing line in the 4x100m relay on Saturday after suffering from hamstring cramp, and he only managed to take home a disappointing bronze in the 100m the week before.

    However it is safe to say his legacy from his decade-long career remains intact - which is actually more than can be said for the track he ran on, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave him a rather large piece of it as a gift.

    People are still struggling to come to terms with his departure from the sport and have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

    But forget all his insane achievements like those 19 gold medals and smashed world records for just a minute, because it wouldn’t be right not to mention some of the other things he will be remembered for...

    When he was knocked over by a man on a segway

    When this cheeky smile spawned many, many memes

    When he posed with Prince Harry

    Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters
    Name a more iconic duo

    When he joked around behind a reporter

    When he nursed his son*

    Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

    * not his son.

    The fact he ate 1,000 chicken nuggets during the Bejing Olympics

    RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images
    His eating habits are an inspiration to us all

    🙏🙏🙏

