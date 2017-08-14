The Jamaican did a lap of honour after the final event had taken place on Sunday evening, soaking up all the applause coming from the crowd who’d stayed behind to wave him goodbye.

Usain Bolt has hung up his running boots for good after bidding an emotional goodbye to athletics at the London Stadium.

This weekend’s World Athletics Championship races didn’t exactly go to plan for Bolt. He had to be helped over the finishing line in the 4x100m relay on Saturday after suffering from hamstring cramp, and he only managed to take home a disappointing bronze in the 100m the week before.

However it is safe to say his legacy from his decade-long career remains intact - which is actually more than can be said for the track he ran on, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave him a rather large piece of it as a gift.