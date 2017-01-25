Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his Olympic gold medals after a team mate was found guilty of doping at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. Nesta Carter, who ran with Bolt in the winning 4x100m relay team in the games nine years ago, tested positive for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday. This means that the entire Jamaican relay team must return their medals.

Petr David Josek/AP (L to R) Michael Fraser, Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter and Asafa Powell with their gold medals at the 2008 games

Trinidad and Tobago will be promoted to gold, Japan move up to silver and fourth-placed Brazil will be awarded bronze, subject to any further results from the IOC anti-doping retesting programme, Reuters reported. The relay title in Beijing completed the first of Bolt’s three gold medal sweeps in the 100, 200 and relay at three straight Olympics. But the loss of the relay gold means Bolt no longer holds the unprecedented “triple, triple”. The IOC’s ruling states that Carter noted he was taking supplements in 2008 “advised in this respect by his coach, Mr. Stephen Francis.” The Associated Press reported that the verdict said: “The athlete explained that he had given several samples for doping controls whilst he was taking Cell Tech and Nitro Tech before the 2008 Olympic Games and he had never tested positive for a prohibited substance. “He therefore did not believe that these supplements could contain prohibited substances. He did not understand how methylhexaneamine could have been found in 2016.”

David Jones/PA Wire Carter tested positive for methylhexeamine