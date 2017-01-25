Sainsbury's Removes Valentine's Card That 'Normalises' Stalking

Sainsbury’s has since apologised and promised to remove the card from stores.

A photo of the card was shared online by Katie Cronshaw, who spotted it in Sainsbury’s and felt compelled to call out the supermarket - and the company behind the card - for “normalising” stalking.

The card reads: “From your secret admirer! You can’t make somebody love you. You can only stalk them and hope for the best!”

Sainsbury’s has come under fire for selling a Valentine’s Day card featuring a joke about stalking .

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, a spokesperson said: “It wasn’t our intention to cause any offence and the card will be removed from sale.”

Women’s campaigners have shared their concerns about the card, for appearing to make light of a very serious crime.

“Dark humour cuts close to the bone, but normalising destructive or damaging behaviour isn’t that hilarious,” Cronshaw told The Huffington Post UK.

“Especially when violence against women is so rife.”

The card was created by greetings company Emotional Rescue, who create text-based cards with “funny” slogans.

Cronshaw added that it was a shame they produced this particular card, as the others in the range are fun.

While some people have branded this particular card as “funny” on social media. Others share a very strong view of its message.

Caitlin Roper, campaign manager for Collective Shout, was stalked when she was 19 years old and describes it as “one of the most horrible experiences” of her life.

“I was terrified and kept expecting to see him every time I looked over my shoulder,” she recalled.