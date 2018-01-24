5 Vegan Deodorants For An Animal-Friendly Beauty Regime

Putting on deodorant in the morning is something you tend to do so mechanically, you barely think about it. But if you’re a vegan, you’ll want to give some thought to what product you’re using - as many either contain animal-derived ingredients or have been tested on animals.

It’s never been so popular to opt for an animal-friendly option. The year-on-year sales of vegan deodorants on Amazon UK were recently found to have increased by 900%.

And this increase in demand has led to an increase in availability of affordable options.

Dominika Piasecka, spokesperson for the Vegan Society, told HuffPost UK it can be tricky to know which deodorants contain animal-derived products, as ingredients such as glycerin and xanthan gum may be derived from plants, but they could also come from animal sources, and beeswax is often listed under obscure names such as Cera Alba or E901.

The best thing to do if you’re looking to make your cosmetic routine vegan is to look for the Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark, or look into your favourite brand’s background in both animal testing and using animal-derived ingredients.

Here are a few Vegan Society-approved deodorants to check out: