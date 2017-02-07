“I became vegan only about four months ago, but it was a bit of a light bulb moment.

“We don’t need to kill and eat animal products to be healthy - almost the opposite,” he continued.

“If we don’t need them for our health, why do we put them through such pain and an untimely death?”

Harper also hopes to raise awareness around the “damaging nature” of the dairy and meat industries, which he believes are set to leave “worrying” problems for the next generation.

“It’s important people take the time to discover the truths about where food comes from, what it relies on and the impact it has on the environment and your body,” he added.

“When people discover the truth about how animals are treated, most will be horrified.”