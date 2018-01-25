Not only are these salads free from meat and animal by-products, but they’re also healthy, beautiful, colourful and easy to transport – these tupperware treats will be the envy of your lunch buddies.

If you have taken on the Veganuary challenge, by this point you might be finding it difficult to think of innovative vegan recipes. But Dutch plant-based writer Rita Serano has shared three delicious salads with HuffPost UK from her new cookbook, “Vegan in 7” .

For this recipe you will need:

250g puy or other firm lentils (e.g beluga), rinsed

1 large bunch of parsley, chopped

1 large bunch of fresh mint, chopped

Seeds from 1 pomegranate

1 tablespoon chopped, preserved lemon peel

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 garlic clove, chopped

Approx 320g almond feta (See Rita’s book for her own recipe)

Method:

:: Cook the lentils in 750ml of water according to the packet instructions. Be careful not to overcook: the lentils should be tender but not broken or mushy.

:: Drain the lentils and place in a large bowl. Add the parsley, mint, pomegranate seeds, chopped preserved lemon peel and juice, garlic and three tablespoons of olive oil.

:: Season with a little salt and freshly ground pepper.

:: Mix until combined.

:: Scatter over the almond feta and serve warm.

Courgette noodle salad