The 9 Worst Excuses For Giving Up On Veganuary

This year you decided to join the growing Veganuary movement - alongside more than 23,000 other people - who vowed to stick to plant-based food for January.

Now, at nearly half way through the month, you’re having Camembert dreams and salivating every time you walk past a KFC.

But hang in there, because these are the 9 worst excuses for not sticking it out to the end.

1. You realised you don’t like black tea.

Lady Grantham would approve.

2. You unthinkingly accepted an invite to a fondue night.

It would be rude to say no.

3. You got offered Nandos.

This one is totally legitimate.

4. You forgot to read the nutrition label on a sandwich.

Damn that sneaky mayo.

5. You got bored of lentils.

Bland doesn’t cover it.

6. You’re worried about your protein intake (after 48 hours).

My poor body.

7. You learned that wine isn’t always vegan.

No wonder vegans are so superior.

8. You got drunk.

Lost all control of decision-making.

9. You remembered bacon.

Yep, we’re done.