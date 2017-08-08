“What I would say to Jeremy Corbyn is that he really has to know what is going on in our country to be able to make at statement.

“Violence has not been done by both sides. Violence has been promoted by the government.

“They have armed paramilitary groups that have taken the lives of hundreds of people in Venezuela.

“And maybe the mothers and fathers of those that have been killed would be willing to speak to Jeremy Corbyn to explain and to tell him what the real situation has been.”