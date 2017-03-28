She’s riding high on the success of ‘The Replacement’ and ‘Line Of Duty’, but Vicky McClure has revealed the one big reason she’s in no rush to jet off to Hollywood.

The Nottingham-born actress, who won a TV BAFTA in 2011 for her performance in ‘This Is England ‘86’, has insisted that the glamour of Tinseltown doesn’t appeal to her, largely because of an absence of meat pastries.

She joked to The Sun: “It would be very hard for me to move to Hollywood because I’d be nowhere near a Greggs and I don’t think I’d like a life without a sausage roll.”