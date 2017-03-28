All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/03/2017 10:23 BST

    Vicky McClure Admits Hollywood Doesn't Appeal To Her, Because There'd Be No Greggs There

    Let's just say, it involves sausage rolls.

    She’s riding high on the success of ‘The Replacement’ and ‘Line Of Duty’, but Vicky McClure has revealed the one big reason she’s in no rush to jet off to Hollywood.

    The Nottingham-born actress, who won a TV BAFTA in 2011 for her performance in ‘This Is England ‘86’, has insisted that the glamour of Tinseltown doesn’t appeal to her, largely because of an absence of meat pastries.

    She joked to The Sun: “It would be very hard for me to move to Hollywood because I’d be nowhere near a Greggs and I don’t think I’d like a life without a sausage roll.”

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Vicky McClure

    Instead, she prefers to stay as close to where she grew up as possible, adding: “A few years ago I lived in London for nine months but I ended up coming back home.

    “I like normal life. I have a house, I have my family near me.”

    That said, it seems there’s still one high-profile film role that could potentially change Vicky’s mind.

    Sarah Morgan via Getty Images
    ﻿What Hollywood party could compare to this majesty?

    After she became an unlikely candidate rumoured to be in the frame to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond, she said earlier this week: This rumour is a very funny thing to have happened.

    “A Nottingham girl playing Bond is never going to happen in a million years.

    “But it would be genius if it did, wouldn’t it?”

    James Norton is the bookies’ favourite to be the new 007, while other names for the rumour mill include ‘Poldark’ star Aiden Turner, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.

    READ MORE:

    Line of Duty Series 4
    MORE:uktv TV dramaJames BondLine of Dutyvicky mcclureline of duty series 4greggs

    Conversations