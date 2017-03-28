She’s riding high on the success of ‘The Replacement’ and ‘Line Of Duty’, but Vicky McClure has revealed the one big reason she’s in no rush to jet off to Hollywood.
The Nottingham-born actress, who won a TV BAFTA in 2011 for her performance in ‘This Is England ‘86’, has insisted that the glamour of Tinseltown doesn’t appeal to her, largely because of an absence of meat pastries.
She joked to The Sun: “It would be very hard for me to move to Hollywood because I’d be nowhere near a Greggs and I don’t think I’d like a life without a sausage roll.”
Instead, she prefers to stay as close to where she grew up as possible, adding: “A few years ago I lived in London for nine months but I ended up coming back home.
“I like normal life. I have a house, I have my family near me.”
That said, it seems there’s still one high-profile film role that could potentially change Vicky’s mind.
After she became an unlikely candidate rumoured to be in the frame to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond, she said earlier this week: “This rumour is a very funny thing to have happened.
“A Nottingham girl playing Bond is never going to happen in a million years.
“But it would be genius if it did, wouldn’t it?”
James Norton is the bookies’ favourite to be the new 007, while other names for the rumour mill include ‘Poldark’ star Aiden Turner, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.