Victoria Beckham has teased an upcoming appearance on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, sharing a short clip of herself in a car with James Corden on her Instagram story. As we’re sure you’re aware by now, Carpool Karaoke is a recurring sketch on James Corden’s US talk show, ‘The Late Late Show’, in which he and a famous passenger drive around and sing along to the car radio. While some of the biggest names in music - including Madonna, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Adele - have all taken part in the past, it’s now former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham’s turn.

Instagram/Victoria Beckham Victoria teased some 'secret filming'

On her Instagram story, she first teased on Wednesday (29 March) that she was doing some “secret filming”, before her next snap saw her sitting in a car with the caption “Carpool Karaoke”. Just in case anyone thought she was bluffing, James then appeared next to her in the driving seat, confirming that she was the latest guest on his show. And basically - we have so many questions. Is she going to sing along to Spice Girls hits, or will the sketch be compiled of her favourite artists’ songs, in the style of when Michelle Obama made an appearance?

Instagram/Victoria Beckham We are so ready for this

Will James manage to shoehorn in some tracks from Victoria’s short-lived (but not unsuccessful) solo career, like ‘Not Such An Innocent Girl’ or straight-up banger ‘Let Your Head Go’? Is Dane Bowers going to make a surprise appearance in the backseat so they can finally perform ‘Out Of Your Mind’ together 17 years on? We’ll just have to wait and see, won’t we?

Instagram/Victoria Beckham Fingers crossed that's Dane Bowers just out of shot

We’re not sure how Geri, Mel B and Emma will feel if Victoria’s sketch is made up of old Spice Girls hits, though, given that she turned down the chance to join them on a reunion last year, to commemorate 20 years since the release of ‘Wannabe’. In the end, with Melanie C also saying no to the reunion, the girls revealed they were reforming as a three-piece, and teased that there’d be a new project in the way in 2017 in (let’s be honest) a rather shabby-looking YouTube video. And now, since we mentioned it earlier, shall we have a quick blast of ‘Let Your Head Go’?

Ludicrous.