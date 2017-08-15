Victoria Beckham conquered the pop world and even the notoriously difficult fashion world, and she is currently intent on carving out a niche for herself in the beauty industry.

Beckham will be launching her second cosmetics collection with Esteé Lauder in September, much to the delight of loyal fans.

One commented: “You really are a woman to be admired.”

And Beckham wants to return the love of her fans by “empowering” them with her new collection.

For me it’s not about copying what everyone else is doing,” she told Stella magazine. “It’s about creating make-up that women feel proud to own.

“Ultimately it’s about empowering women.”

The savvy entrepreneur has us anticipating the launch like 🤣 .