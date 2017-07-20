Vince Cable has become the new leader of the Liberal Democrats.

He was the only candidate.

The 74-year-old former business secretary said he wanted to help lead an “exit from Brexit” with a second referendum. He had previously argued a second referendum would be “disrespectful”.

Amid internal-Tory arguments over Brexit, Cable said while Philip Hammond was at least a “grown up” while Boris Johnson was “in short trousers” and Liam Fox was “in nappies”.

Tim Farron quit as Lib Dem leader in the wake of the general election result which saw the party increase its number of MPs from 9 to 12.

Speaking at the announcement of his successor in Westminster, Farron said Cable was “the wisest person in parliament”.