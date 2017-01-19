Instead of having to shut the laptop as quickly as humanly possible, the newest concept in sex technology ensures you’ll be wearing a gas mask when your relative finds you completely immersed in smut.

The days of worrying about your parents catching you watching porn have just stepped up a gear.

The OhRoma device not only promises to deliver on visuals and sounds, but simultaneously infuses the air with up to three different scents all at once so you feel like you’re really there.

And in case you’re wondering what sort of erotic smells those would be (although we’re pretty sure you have a good idea) there are as many as 30 different ones to choose from.

They can’t all be sweaty balls.

Camsoda, who have launched the device, says that they can be anything from body odour, to your favourite fragrances, ‘panties’ and other ‘private parts’.

You can even have ‘human breath’ which might do something to reassure you this isn’t the loneliest use of your time ever.