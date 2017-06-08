Vladimir Putin has claimed he never has bad days, quite simply because “I am not a woman.” He cited his reasoning as being based on women’s “natural cycles”, adding: “I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things.” The Russian President made his remarks during a series of conversations with film director Oliver Stone, due to air next week on Showtime.

Mikhail Svetlov via Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin

During a discussion about gay rights, Putin said of a homosexual man: “I prefer not to go in the shower with him. Why provoke him? But you know, I’m a judo master.” Stone, a controversial figure who has interviewed Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez and produced a documentary backing Putin’s version of events in the Ukraine, has received criticism for his ingratiating interview style.

“You have a lot of discipline, sir,” he says at one point. “You are an excellent CEO. Russia is your company,” he says at another. Besides office sit-downs, Putin is interviewed driving a car, walking through horse stables at his home and after he played in a hockey game. When Putin makes a claim about a letter he received from the CIA and Stone asks him to produce it, the Russian president replies, “My words are enough.”

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Oliver Stone conducted more than a dozen interviews with Putin between 2015 and early this year