Bare-chested, dressed only in combat trousers and wraparound sunglasses, Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered yet another masterclass in machoism with his latest batch of holiday snaps.

The pictures, captured over three August days in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia, show Putin, even at 64, is still setting the photographic pace in the age of Instagram - the Narnia of narcissism.

Putin flaunts his trim physique with youthful indifference in the snaps and candidly suns himself in a deckchair without a hint of enjoyment. But this is a mere entree to the medley of action-sports images that showcase the President’s most manly of attributes - his ability to catch and kill.