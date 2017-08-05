Bare-chested, dressed only in combat trousers and wraparound sunglasses, Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered yet another masterclass in machoism with his latest batch of holiday snaps.
The pictures, captured over three August days in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia, show Putin, even at 64, is still setting the photographic pace in the age of Instagram - the Narnia of narcissism.
Putin flaunts his trim physique with youthful indifference in the snaps and candidly suns himself in a deckchair without a hint of enjoyment. But this is a mere entree to the medley of action-sports images that showcase the President’s most manly of attributes - his ability to catch and kill.
Vlad the Lad is no stranger to creating macho photographic mementos. Since taking office in 2000 he’s been pictured flying combat jets, riding horses (topless, naturally) hang gliding with a flock of cranes, downing a tiger with a tranquiliser gun and releasing leopards into a wildlife sanctuary.
The Tuva region, with over 8,000 rivers and numerous lakes, was a perfect getaway for Vlad, an ace angler, who reeled in numerous fish on Lake Baikal, with his buddy, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, before changing into scuba gear to go spearfishing.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin pursued a pike for two hours during his trip.
“There was no way he could shoot it, but in the end he got what he wanted,” Peskov said.
“The water in the lake doesn’t get warmer than 17C, but this didn’t stop the President from going for a swim.”
Check out the highlights of Vlad’s Siberian getaway below.
1) Let’s get a pic over there... but with my shirt off.
2) And he said, ‘do you even lift?’ Come on Fam!
3) Last time I was here I caught a fish that was about 90m long
4) Like a grizzly bear clawing up salmon
5) Lads, lads, lads...
6) This fish weighs at least 100kgs but I can hold it with one arm
7) Putin’s range of vacation wear is sure to fly off the shelves
8) Bruv, do a mushroom
9) Putin by a stroke
10) No time to spear
11) Putin loves his watersports
12) The President and the Pike that got away
13) I’m flying Jack!
14) Same again, but this time I want to wear that other outfit
15) Tell me, ‘is he out of the shot this time’?