British Vogue’s February issue is a portfolio of Hollywood’s ‘best performances’ to usher in the stunning line-up this award season - but one detail on the cover is pulling focus from this message.

The shoot features actors Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, as representatives of the stars who outperformed in 2017.

Kidman said: “Part of my job now is to give back and help create opportunities for the next generation – particularly with female directors, because it is so imbalanced.”

Kidman’s commitment to supporting female directors is to be applauded and Robbie’s stand in solidarity against sexual harassment is timely.

But some fans found themselves focusing on something other than the actors’ achievements, as their attention was drawn to the high-fashion equivalent of washing up gloves.