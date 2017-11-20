Voters Will 'Go Bananas' At £40bn Brexit Divorce Bill, Warns Tory MP

BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL via Getty Images

The public will “go bananas” if the government agrees to pay the European Union a £40bn divorce bill, a senior Tory MP has warned. Robert Halfon, a former vice-chairman of the Conservative Party, said voters would not understand such a large sum of money being handed over to Brussels. The EU has demanded the UK agrees to settle its financial commitments before Brexit negotiations can move on to any future trade relationship. According to The Financial Times, May is prepared to increase her initial bid of £2bn to €38bn. However that sum is still short of the £53bn demanded by Brussels. Theresa May will meet with key Cabinet ministers who oversee Brexit talks on Monday morning to discuss the so-called ‘Brexit bill’.

PA Archive/PA Images Robert Halfon has warned the public will 'go bananas' at a big Brexit bill.

Halfon told BBC Radio 4′s Westminster Hour on Sunday evening: “Well we’ve just been talking about budget constraints, and the difficulty the chancellor has in public spending, and if we start saying that we’re going to give 40 to 50 billion to the EU, I think the public will go bananas, absolutely spare. “I voted remain because I believe in alliances of democracies in an uncertain world, but we voted to leave, the public want to leave, and I cannot believe that the public would accept such a huge amount when we need money for our schools, our hospitals, our housing, and many other things. He added: “So I think that is going to be very difficult if it is going to be that sum, amount of money.”