The World's First Virtual Reality Bar Is The End Of Civilisation As We Know It

The world’s first virtual reality bar, Vrei in Vienna, has served its 10,000th visitor after opening just over a year ago.

Despite there being loads of people who can’t even see their friends, let alone talk to them, the bar has proved hugely popular with young people in the city.

Or perhaps its success is actually a result of its decision to take the typical millennial drinking experience to the next level.

The thinking seems to be: why lose yourself in your own phone when you can strap someone else’s to your head and zone out altogether?

Vrei

Screengrab: Vrei YouTube

In all seriousness, the bar does look a lot of fun, if you stop thinking of it as a bar and start thinking of it as a modern day arcade.

A night at Vrei comes complete with a range of virtual reality experiences, including all the latest headsets, and a number of driving simulators, according to Lonely Planet.

We give it 12 months until someone copies the idea and opens up shop in Shoreditch.

Robinson: The Journey

Batman: Arkham VR

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Star Wars Battlefront: X Wing VR Mission

Farpoint