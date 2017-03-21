The people of Britain are a hardy bunch - but sometimes, things just go too far.
In a sickening blow to latte lovers everywhere, Waitrose has made a tragic announcement.
MyWaitrose members will no longer be able to stroll into a store and help themselves to a free tea or coffee before they shop.
Yes, they’ll have to actually purchase something first.
We know. Take a moment to compose yourself.
In an email sent to members, the chain explained: “Our myWaitrose free tea and coffee offer is one of the ways we thank our customers for shopping with us - and we want all our customers to be able to enjoy a free hot drink when they shop with us in our branches.
“From 3 April, we’ll simply be asking myWaitrose members to make a purchase before collecting their cup at the checkout.”
It clarified that purchase cannot include single use carrier bags, tobacco, stamps, mobile top ups, e-Top up vouchers, lottery tickets, gift vouchers, cashback, infant milk formulae, car park charges, fuel and delivery charges.
There is no minimum spend.
A look at social media showed that for many Waitrose customers, this indignity was the final straw...
Some enterprising types have started researching the cheapest way round the issue...
Good luck everyone, the end appears to be nigh.