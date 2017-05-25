The Welsh flag finally has its very own emoji, and you can use it right now on Twitter. In addition flags for England and Scotland have officially been added to the Unicode language as part of a major update that includes 69 new emoji in total.

Emojipedia

The Unicode consortium, the governing body who approve new emojis, finally agreed to add the Welsh flag emoji after a campaign was launched by Jeremy Burge of Emojipedia and BBC Wales’ Owen Williams back in March 2016. A little over a year later and the flags have arrived along with 66 other brand-new emoji that have been added to the language. Twitter appears to be the first organisation to allow the use of the new emoji with the National Assembly for Wales tweeting about its arrival.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿The #Wales flag emoji has arrived! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Assembly Wales (@AssemblyWales) May 24, 2017

If you were hoping to start using it on your iPhone or Android phone then we do have some bad news. Both Apple and Google can now add all 69 new emoji, however it will require a software update, one which doesn't seem to have appeared yet. Considering both have always honoured the arrival of new emoji by adding them to its respective operating systems we can't imagine you're going to be waiting long.