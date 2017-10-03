Wandsworth Murder Victim Named As French Nanny Sophie Lionnet

A badly burnt body discovered in the garden of a house in Wandsworth, London, has been identified as a 21-year-old French woman.

The remains of Sophie Lionnet, originally from Troyes in north-eastern France, were found on 20 September after neighbours reported a “weird barbecue” smell.

Ouissem Medouni, 40, and 34-year-old Sabrina Kouider of Wimbledon Park Road are both charged with her murder.