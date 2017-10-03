All Sections




    03/10/2017 12:15 BST | Updated 03/10/2017 13:37 BST

    Wandsworth Murder Victim Named As French Nanny Sophie Lionnet

    Two people have been charged with her murder.

    A badly burnt body discovered in the garden of a house in Wandsworth, London, has been identified as a 21-year-old French woman.

    The remains of Sophie Lionnet, originally from Troyes in north-eastern France, were found on 20 September after neighbours reported a “weird barbecue” smell.

    Ouissem Medouni, 40, and 34-year-old Sabrina Kouider of Wimbledon Park Road are both charged with her murder. 

    Facebook
    Sophie Lionnet has been identified as a murder victim found in Wandworth 

    They appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on 26 September and will next appear at the same court on 12 December. A trial date has been set for 19 March 2018.

    Reports claim Lionnet was a nanny who worked for Kouider.

    Fashion designer Kouider, who is said to be the ex-girlfriend of Boyzone founding member Mark Walton, wept noisily during the hearing and said: “J’ai rien fait” – I haven’t done anything.

    PA
    Court artist sketch of Ouissem Medouni and his partner Sabrina Kouider
