Wandsworth Murder Victim Named As French Nanny Sophie Lionnet

A badly burnt body discovered in the garden of a house in Wandsworth, London, has been identified as a 21-year-old French woman.
The remains of Sophie Lionnet, originally from Troyes in north-eastern France, were found on 20 September after neighbours reported a “weird barbecue” smell.
Ouissem Medouni, 40, and 34-year-old Sabrina Kouider of Wimbledon Park Road are both charged with her murder.
They appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on 26 September and will next appear at the same court on 12 December. A trial date has been set for 19 March 2018.
Reports claim Lionnet was a nanny who worked for Kouider.
Fashion designer Kouider, who is said to be the ex-girlfriend of Boyzone founding member Mark Walton, wept noisily during the hearing and said: “J’ai rien fait” – I haven’t done anything.