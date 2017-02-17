At 75 minutes long, you can be forgiven for not watching all of President Donald Trump’s latest controversial press conference.
Despite already having set the bar high with previous performances, Trump outdid even himself on Thursday when he blustered for more than an hour and insisted his chaotic administration was actually a “fine-tuned machine”.
He goaded journalists, called Obamacare “a disaster”, said the 9th Circuit Court that upheld the stay on his Muslim travel ban was “in turmoil”, and argued with a CNN journalist about whether it was “fake news”.
You can watch the *bizarre* press conference in less than five minutes, above.
