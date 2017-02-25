Watch live from Westminster University as National Student Pride 2017 gets underway. At 13.30pm the main stage will be featuring Being Me’s Intersectionality panel with Adele Roberts (BBC Radio 1), Phyll Opoku-Gyimah (Co-Founder, UK Black Pride), Lewis Hancox (Trans comedian), Matthew Todd (Author, Straight Jacket), Jodie Marsh (TV presenter) and Sarah Nimmo (lead singer of ‘Nimmo’). Watch here:

At 14.45pm it’s the Sex and Relationships Education panel with Cliff Joannou (Editor, Attitude), Deborah Gold (Chief Exec National Aids Trust), Olly Alexander (Singer, ‘Years&Years’), Paris Lees (Journalist) and Stella Creasy (MP, Walthamstow). Watch here:

At 15:45 it’s Newsnight’s Evan Davis in conversation with Olly Alexander. Watch here: