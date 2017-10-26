A secondary school is hoping to pave the way for better mental health education, by piloting a project allowing Year 12s to teach Year 7s about their wellbeing.

Watford Grammar School is running the Mental Health Foundation’s (MHF) peer education project (PEP), which sees students become the teachers.

The programme hopes to make it easier for children to open up about how they are feeling and know that it is okay not to be okay.

“Part of the strategies that we had identified - and that had been effective - are early intervention and raising awareness,” said deputy headteacher Sylvia Tai.

“This needed to start as soon as we possibly could. Year 7 is the ideal time.”