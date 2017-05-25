Wayne Rooney has donated £100,000 to help those affected by the Manchester bombing. The Manchester United player donated the sum through his charity, the Wayne Rooney Foundation, which is working in partnership with the Lord Mayor of Manchester and the British Red Cross following their joint launch of the “We Love Manchester” emergency fund. Rooney said: “There are moments in life that instantly affect you and stop you in your tracks. Monday night was one of those occasions.

Amin Mohammad Jamali via Getty Images Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during last night's match against Ajax

“Like so many others, I have enjoyed great nights at the arena, often with my family. “As a father, I am horrified that a night out for so many young people could end so tragically. “My heart goes out all those affected. Please give whatever you can.” The money will be distributed through the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which the Lord Mayor, Eddy Newton, explained “has been established to swiftly provide funds to the families of victims of the attack at the Manchester Arena, to help them to cope at this incredibly difficult time”. Donations can be made online at BT.com/Rooney or by texting “CityUnited” to 70800 to make a donation of £5.

Amin Mohammad Jamali via Getty Images Paul Pogba dedicated the win to the victims of the Manchester bombing

Manchester United and Manchester City football clubs have also joined put aside their sporting rivalry to together donated £1 million to to the fund.

City and United combine to donate £1 million to We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. #ACityUnited https://t.co/dPWdZVfzND — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 25, 2017

Rooney’s United team mate Paul Pogba dedicated Wednesday night’s win in the Europa league to the victims of the atrocity. The French midfielder scored the opening goal in Jose Mourinho side’s two-nil defeat of Ajax. After the game, Pogba said:“We played for the country, we played for Manchester and we played for them, the people that died.” A minute’s silence was observed before the game in respect for the victims, and the team held a banner after the game reading: Manchester - A City United.

EMPICS Sport A fan holds a banner during Wednesday night's game

Former United star Phil Neville, who was commentating on last night’s game in Sweden, has also sent food for both patients and staff at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, the Daily Mirror reported. Manchester United legend David Beckham also wrote on Instagram how “tonight was more important than sport”.

Tonight was more important than sport... Yes a big night for Manchester United but an even bigger night for the city and for our country .... At a time when we are grieving for the families that have lost loved ones we have a sport that has bought a little happiness at a difficult time... We pray for peace 🔴💙❤️⚫️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 24, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT