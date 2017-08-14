All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    Woman Creates Flowchart Of Tinder Experiences And We Can All Relate

    Sound familiar?

    14/08/2017 16:27 BST | Updated 14/08/2017 16:27 BST

    Online dating can sometimes make you feel like you’re going in circles, having the same encounters over and over again, just with different people.

    To emphasise the point, a woman has created a flowchart detailing her Tinder experiences.

    While we don’t agree with everything in the chart (what’s wrong with enjoying running?!), it’s completely relatable for anyone who feels like they’re putting in the swipe time, but getting nowhere.   

    My tinder experience via flowchart from Tinder


    Here’s a zoomed in version for those struggling to make out the finer details.

    Reddit

    ‘Straight Acting' And 9 Other Dating Profile Red Flags
    Conversations