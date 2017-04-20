STYLE

Wedding Tattoos: Here's Why They're Trending In 2017

As if getting married wasn’t a big enough commitment already, in 2017 brides and grooms are marking the special occasion with a tattoo too. 

According to Pinterest’s 2017 Wedding Report, tattoos to mark the big day are up by 116%. 

From couples’ tattoos and inked bridal bouquets to simple wedding dates, newlyweds are getting creative with their love-inspired inkings. 

Here are some of the most beautiful and inspiring tattoos from Pinterest to date (and we’ve included a couple of temporary tatts too, if you’re not ready for that much commitment)

 

 

