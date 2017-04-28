Why Tesco And Asda Own Brand Weetabix Taste Uncannily Like The Real Thing

Ever wondered why supermarket own brand cereals look (and taste) like their expensive counterparts?

It’s probably because the products are made by the same manufacturers.

According to The Sun, Weetabix also makes Asda’s Wheat Bisks and Tesco’s Wheat Biscuits, although the price of the own brand versions is very different to the original.

A 24-pack of Weetabix will set you back £2.39 in most stores, while the own brand versions at both Tesco and Asda cost just £1.29 for the same amount.