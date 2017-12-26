One person was arrested after police were called to a disturbance at Westfield Stratford. Videos and images posted to social media showed groups of young people being dispersed by police, with some describing the incident as a “riot”.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Police were called at 14.34hrs on Tuesday, 26 December to reports of disturbances at Westfield Stratford City in Montfichet Rd, Stratford E20. “Officers attended and additional high-visibility patrols were deployed, and groups causing the disorder were dispersed. “Officers remain on scene.” Police said a male was arrested on on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and was taken to an east London police station.

