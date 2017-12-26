One person was arrested after police were called to a disturbance at Westfield Stratford.
Videos and images posted to social media showed groups of young people being dispersed by police, with some describing the incident as a “riot”.
A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Police were called at 14.34hrs on Tuesday, 26 December to reports of disturbances at Westfield Stratford City in Montfichet Rd, Stratford E20.
“Officers attended and additional high-visibility patrols were deployed, and groups causing the disorder were dispersed.
“Officers remain on scene.”
Police said a male was arrested on on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and was taken to an east London police station.
Westfield Stratford described the incident as a “minor disturbance” and insisted the shopping centre was not evacuated.
It comes after shoppers were left in panic on Oxford Street after reports of gunshots prompted armed police to attend the scene.
Photographs on social media showed a smashed window at the House of Fraser store in central London, although it was unclear whether it was this that sparked the panic.
Police said that there was no sign of any gunshots or indeed of any laws being broken.