Westminster Attack: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested In Birmingham

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Birmingham by officers investigating the Westminster terror attack, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 58-year-old man is still in custody and a 32-year-old woman has been released on bail until late March after the attack that left four victims dead and 40 injured.

The attacker, Khalid Masood, was also shot dead.

Officers have carried out a total of 15 raids in east London, south London, Brighton, Surrey, Carmarthenshire, Birmingham and Manchester.

In total, twelve people have been arrested. Nine have been released with no further action.

The force said today: