Commons People Special: An Exclusive Documentary On The Westminster Terror Attack

In this special edition of Commons People, Huff Post UK brings you the inside story of what happened in Parliament during an extraordinary day when terror came to the heart of the UK’s capital city.

With interviews from Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner, journalists who witnessed the fatal attack on an heroic policeman and other Parliament staff caught up in the aftermath, this podcast reveals what it was like inside the Palace of Westminster.

Among the revelations is that firebrand Labour MP Dennis Skinner kept morale up for hundreds of MPs locked in the Commons chamber by singing anti-Margaret Thatcher songs, MPs feared a gunman was prowling the corridors, and every single member of a troop of trainee security officers came back to Parliament on Thursday to continue their training - despite the murder of a future colleague just hours before.

You can also download the podcast from iTunes.