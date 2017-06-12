What Happens In The First Week Of A New Parliament?

It’s been a long, gruelling election campaign full of unexpected twists.

MPs have spent several weeks out on the doorstep in their constituencies hoping to be returned to or take a seat for the first time in the House of Commons.

But they won’t have long to catch their breath before it’s time to get going on another five-year (ahem) stint in Parliament.

If no changes are made to the current schedule, the Commons will sit for six weeks before rising for summer recess on July 20.

Here’s what to expect in the first couple of weeks as normal business resumes in Westminster on Tuesday June 13.

1. Electing the Speaker

The first task for any new Parliament is to elect the Speaker. On Tuesday, Black Rod will be sent to summon the House of Commons to attend the House of Lords. There, the Lords Commissioners – five senior peers, led by the Leader of the House - who will direct MPs to elect their Speaker.

John Bercow, who enjoys cross-party popularity, is expected to return to the Chair. As tradition dictates, he will be physically dragged to take his place by his colleagues.

The process will be overseen by the Father of the House - the member with the longest continuous service. Ken Clarke retains this title, having been an MP since 1970 and pipping Dennis Skinner to the post when the pair were sworn in for their first term.