What Is Anaphylactic Shock? Former 'This Morning' Producer Left With Brain Damage Due To Nut Allergy

A former producer on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ has been left with brain damage after suffering anaphylactic shock due to her severe nut allergy.

Amy May Shead was on holiday in Budapest in 2014 when she informed a restaurant about her allergy. She was told the dish they served her did not contain nuts, but after just one mouthful she suffered a near-fatal anaphylactic reaction.

The 29-year-old took two doses of her EpiPen but it failed to stop the reaction, leaving her starved of oxygen for six minutes.

Shead was revived by medics, but was left in a coma for 19 days. Against the odds, she survived the ordeal, but now struggles to communicate and has to use a wheelchair.

On Monday she appeared on the show she used to produce alongside her parents, who want to raise awareness of nut allergies and anaphylaxis.