What IS Labour's Brexit Policy Now? - HuffPost Verdict

From HuffPost Deputy Political Editor Owen Bennett

It was trailed as a game-changing Brexit speech from Jeremy Corbyn, and within the long address from the Labour leader there was a word which has shifted the dial: comprehensive.

Corbyn’s vow for the UK to be in a “comprehensive” customs union with the EU means Britain will not be able to operate its own trade policies with other countries. Yet by being out of the political structures of the EU, the UK will have no say on the trade deals negotiated by Brussels.

The Labour leader, in a spirit of hope more than expectation, believes the EU will take on board the UK’s view when it comes to future negotiations. But why would Brussels throwaway a trade deal which all 27 of its members agree just because the UK does not support it? This is just as much ‘have your cake and eat it too’ as the Government’s ambitions for Brexit.

For all the talk of trade, many voters were motivated by immigration in the EU referendum. Here, Labour offered more fudge than cake. There was no suggestion that net migration would fall after Brexit, but an acknowledgment there needs to be a “reasonable management of migration”. That line could well be sold on the doorsteps of Leave voters, as it suggests the taking back of control of immigration policy.

Aside from the policy, this was an address dripping in politics. Corbyn, who delivered the speech with much of the same enthusiasm with which he campaigned in the 2016 referendum, really came to life when he attacked global elites, inequality and those who feel left behind.

That shows that for the Labour leader, the party’s Brexit position is a means to an end. Not to get a particular kind of deal with Brussels, but to get him into Downing Street.

The question now is whether Tory MPs who also back the UK staying in a customs union with the EU can find a way of supporting Labour in the Commons without ousting their own party from Government.