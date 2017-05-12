Pregnancy tests are available at the majority of supermarkets and pharmacies, but some women are using an alternative method to check if they’re expecting, without leaving their bathroom.

The “toothpaste pregnancy test” is a cheap, DIY method gaining popularity and it’s just as bizarre as it sounds.

To conduct the test, women mix a small amount of their urine with some toothpaste in a dish.

Advocates of the test claim that if a woman is pregnant, the toothpaste will change colour and sometimes froth.

If the woman is not pregnant, the toothpaste will remain unchanged.