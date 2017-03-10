This Is What It Takes To Be A Professional Chocolate Taster

Prepare to turn green with envy: HuffPost UK was offered a sneak peek inside a chocolate laboratory, where professional tasters sniff, bite and chomp to make sure the goods taste delicious. Walking into Reading Science Centre, where the Mondelez lab is based, it’s hard to think this is where chocolate tasters come to work. You half expect Willy Wonka-esque decor, cocoa smells wafting down corridors and wacky scientific equipment. Instead, you’re met with stark white rooms, lab coats and hair nets. Caroline Robbins is a sensory technician for the company and has been helping to perfect their chocolate recipes for almost six years now. Think of some of the British chocolate classics: Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Cadbury Dairy Milk. When I ask her if many people are envious of her job, she laughs: “Lots of people are jealous of my job and lots of people’s children are jealous too.”

grafvision via Getty Images

Robbins previously worked as a chocolate taster in the company, and before that, in a high street bank. The first time she saw the role advertised in the newspaper she thought it was a hoax but, eager to get back to work after having a baby, she decided to apply anyway. “I couldn’t believe there was a job out there like that,” she recalled. After being called in for an interview, her tastebuds served her well and she was offered the job. A professional chocolate taster has to sample many of Mondelez’s chocolate brands - from Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations to Aero Bubbly - and then deliberate whether they are good enough to be sold to consumers. Discussing a typical day’s work, Robbins explained: “When new projects (chocolate samples) come in to us, the tasters will gather in our discussion rooms, they’ll be presented with different samples and they’ll talk about them and create a language for that sample.” The ‘language’ is a technical term for the descriptions that are given to the chocolate, such as ‘creamy’ or ‘sweet’. Depending on the chocolate sample, panellists will devise new attributes to describe what they’re tasting. There are 12 tasters in a panel, and the idea is that by the end of a session, at least seven of those tasters will agree on the attributes of that particular chocolate sample. Each panel is moderated by a panel leader - a scientist - who uses their experience to help the group come to a conclusion.

HuffPost UK Caroline Robbins

“We don’t tell our panellists anything about the chocolate they’re tasting,” explained Robbins. “All they know is what they see.” If you think it’s a walk in the park, you’re terribly wrong, in fact it’s actually very difficult to describe chocolate beyond ‘sweet’, ‘creamy’ and ‘chocolatey’ - take it from one who knows. Here’s just a small example of how deep the panellists delve into the world of flavour: if one of them were to taste vanilla in their sample, they would then have to go on to determine whether it’s a sweet vanilla (like an ice cream) or more medicinal like a vanilla pod. After an hour-long session of devising attributes, the tasters go and sit in individual booths (reminiscent of taking your driving theory test) and, one by one, taste the chocolate samples - cleansing their palette between each sample. Using iPads, the tasters then give the chocolate samples - presented in plain white pots - a score. The sessions last for two hours and take place once a week. It’s a part-time role, but Robbins believes it’s incredibly valuable. After all, if it doesn’t get past the panellists, it doesn’t get made.