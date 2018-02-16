Marta Jakubowski’s use of multiple earrings this London Fashion Week makes us weep with joy. Layered chunky earrings truly equals embellished ears to the max.

Why It Works

Recent jewellery trends consist of layering all that you have at once. However, until now this has usually involved delicate accessories. That’s changed this season as chunky jewellery which envelopes entire ear lobes is here to make sure your ears will blind those in close proximity.

More is simply more, and this trend celebrates mixing all your jewellery together, which means you don’t need to keep your silver and gold jewellery separate. One extra tip to make your earrings stand out: slick or pin your hair back or tie your hair up in a bun to emphasise those statement lobes.